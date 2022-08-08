Grain ship from Ukraine inspected ahead of docking at Turkish port

A ship carrying 12,000 tonnes of corn from Ukraine was inspected by officials from the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) on Sunday (August 7) ahead of docking at a Turkish port.

The Turkish-flagged ship Polarnet set off from Chornomorsk for the Turkish Black Sea port of Derince.

The ship is expected to unload its cargo at the port on Monday (August 8).

The United Nations and Turkey brokered an agreement between Ukraine and Russia last month after warnings that the halt in grain shipments caused by the conflict could lead to severe food shortages and even outbreaks of famine in parts of the world.

The resumption of grain exports is being overseen by the JCC in Istanbul where Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and U.N. personnel are working.

(Reuters)