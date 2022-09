«Stou Kir Yianni» tavern is located in a picturesque alley of Omodos village and is open all year round. It offers traditional cuisine with delicious meze/appetizers that vary from season to season. There is Greek live music every Friday and Saturday night, as well as every Sunday noon.

Where 15 Linos Str. 4760, Omodos Village

FB Page

Info & Reservations 7000 0100