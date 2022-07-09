in-cyprusNurses of Larnaca General Hospital on 6-hour work stoppage

Nurses of Larnaca General Hospital on 6-hour work stoppage

As of 08.00 this morning the nurses of the Larnaca General Hospital have been on a six-hour work stoppage. According to Andronikos Andronikou, a representative of the nurses, the reason is that their hospital has been understaffed due to transfer of nurses to the Famagusta General Hospital.

Measures are expected to escalate as of Monday 11 July.

According to an OKYPY official, ten beds of the Larnaca Hospital have been cancelled and the corresponding staff has been transferred to the Famagusta General Hospital. He noted that the remaining staff is only security staff. They will not provide nursing care.

