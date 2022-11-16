“A Day at the Museum” by ESN Cyprus in Nicosia on November 19

This event is part of the Social Impact Days, which aim to make a positive impact on society!

Are you willing to learn more about Cyprus’ history and discover its treasures? You are invited for an educational trip back in time at The Cyprus Museum that will take place on on Saturday, November 19.

Wonderful pottery, collections of Cypriot antiques and much more are waiting for you!

Don’t forget to bring your ID!

When Saturday, November 19 at 11 am

Where The Cyprus Museum, Nicosia

Admission Fee €10

Language English

Event by Erasmus Student Network Cyprus – ESN Cyprus and Erasmus Student Network Nicosia – ESN Nicosia