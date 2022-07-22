DiscoverBeaches & SeacoastSea Kayaking at Sea Caves Lemesos on July 24

Sea Kayaking at Sea Caves Lemesos on July 24

The beautiful formation of the white limestone with the clear water and the sea life makes the perfect setting for a sea kayak experience. The total duration of the excursion is approximately 2.5 hours, but please allow for 3 hours just in case we decide to enjoy the scenery a bit longer.
 An Experience offered with the standards and quality of Sea Kayak Cyprus
Date and time

Several dates are available, please refer to the link below for the updated dates and times:

Cost
35EUR per person
Meeting point
Governor’s beach
Important Notes 
(I) We might expect light wind and waves, and people with known seasickness should be prepared or are Not advised to participate.
(II) Please note that this excursion is not performed where there are facilities like changing rooms and toilets, either at the beginning of the excursion or during the break. Facilities are present at the area restaurants but are not public.
(III) If you are after strenuous exercise, please be aware that our regular tours are not meant to be this, you will be asked to adjust your speed to the other clients’ and the guide’s pace.
(IV) This activity is suitable for first-time kayakers and complete beginners
Other things to note:
This activity is offered as an experience. Participants should expect moderate work out but we also adjust to the group’s strength and stamina.
Most of the kayaks are double, so if you are single there is a chance you will be sitting and socializing with someone else.
More information?
Please visit the website for detailed information
Whats’ included:
Sit-on-top double sea kayaks by Ocean Kayaks and associated equipment (paddle and PFD/ life-jacket), sea kayak handing briefing, experience guides, photographs, coffee and fruits
Wouldn’t you rather be kayaking?
When Sunday, July 24 from 8.30 am till 11 am
Where Governor’s beach
Tickets
FB Page
An experience by the Sea Kayak Cyprus
By Lisa Liberti
