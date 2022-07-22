Sea Kayaking at Sea Caves Lemesos on July 24

The beautiful formation of the white limestone with the clear water and the sea life makes the perfect setting for a sea kayak experience. The total duration of the excursion is approximately 2.5 hours, but please allow for 3 hours just in case we decide to enjoy the scenery a bit longer.

35EUR per person

Governor’s beach

(I) We might expect light wind and waves, and people with known seasickness should be prepared or are Not advised to participate.

(II) Please note that this excursion is not performed where there are facilities like changing rooms and toilets, either at the beginning of the excursion or during the break. Facilities are present at the area restaurants but are not public.

(III) If you are after strenuous exercise, please be aware that our regular tours are not meant to be this, you will be asked to adjust your speed to the other clients’ and the guide’s pace.

(IV) This activity is suitable for first-time kayakers and complete beginners

This activity is offered as an experience. Participants should expect moderate work out but we also adjust to the group’s strength and stamina.

Most of the kayaks are double, so if you are single there is a chance you will be sitting and socializing with someone else.

Sit-on-top double sea kayaks by Ocean Kayaks and associated equipment (paddle and PFD/ life-jacket), sea kayak handing briefing, experience guides, photographs, coffee and fruits

When Sunday, July 24 from 8.30 am till 11 am

Where Governor’s beach

