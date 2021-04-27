Zumba in Larnaca every Thursday – reserve place in advance!

ZUMBA class in Larnaca every Thursday at 8:00- 9:00am for the early risers. Ditch the usual workout – enjoy Latin rhythms and get fit.
6 people minimum, 10 people maximum.
Reservation is required.
When every Thursday at 8am (after May 10th)
Duration 60′
Where Tree of Life Centre
Address Marcou Dracou 9 6011 Larnaca, Cyprus
Cost €35 euro per month for Zumba and Pilates, €17 per month for Zumba only, or €5 per class.
Diana Mourgina is a certified instructor speaking English, Greek and Russian.
Tel: 95 711801/ 96 824040 for more information.