Zumba in Larnaca every Thursday – reserve place in advance!

ZUMBA class in Larnaca every Thursday at 8:00- 9:00am for the early risers. Ditch the usual workout – enjoy Latin rhythms and get fit.

6 people minimum, 10 people maximum.

Reservation is required.

When every Thursday at 8am (after May 10th)

Duration 60′

Where Tree of Life Centre

Address Marcou Dracou 9 6011 Larnaca, Cyprus

Cost €35 euro per month for Zumba and Pilates, €17 per month for Zumba only, or €5 per class.

Diana Mourgina is a certified instructor speaking English, Greek and Russian.

Tel: 95 711801/ 96 824040 for more information.