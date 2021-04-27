ActivitiesLarnacaZumba in Larnaca every Thursday - reserve place in advance!

Zumba in Larnaca every Thursday – reserve place in advance!

ZUMBA class in Larnaca every Thursday at 8:00- 9:00am for the early risers. Ditch the usual workout – enjoy Latin rhythms and get fit.
Zumba, Sport, Exercise, Dance, Women, Party, Dancer
6 people minimum, 10 people maximum.
Reservation is required.
When every Thursday at 8am (after May 10th)
Duration 60′
Address Marcou Dracou 9 6011 Larnaca, Cyprus
Cost €35 euro per month for Zumba and Pilates, €17 per month for Zumba only, or €5 per class.
Facebook
Diana Mourgina is a certified instructor speaking English, Greek and Russian.
Tel: 95 711801/ 96 824040 for more information.
By Lisa Liberti
Previous article67 parents take the state to court for masks and tests
Next articleMovie Jiu Jitsu shot entirely in Cyprus very successful on Netflix

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros