Zine exhibition | ΑΖΙΝΕΣ library on March 12 – 24

Lefteris Economou Cultural Foundation presents the AZINEΣ library, on March 11, 2022, at 19:30, at GARAGE.

The library’s opening will be inaugurated with a zine exhibition. At the end of the exhibition, all zines will be categorised and sorted in the permanent library that will be open to the public.

Through primary research, AZINEΣ library team has gathered an archive of zines for the prime collection of the first zine library in Cyprus, which will be open to the public. The permanent library hosts the publications of mainly Cypriot artists working on a varied spectrum of practices, as well as self-publications by notable artists, and is hosted at GARAGE, Nicosia. The material has been collected both through direct invitations of selected Cypriot artists, as well as through an open call announced by the library.

The collection of the library is presented in the AZINEΣ exhibition, framed by a programme of parallel events (dates will be announced soon), such as a workshop for creating and printing zines with the RISO photocopier, with Omiros Panagides; and a documentary screening about the history of the zine culture.

Team: Maria Leonidou, AnnaMaria Charalambous, Maria Efstathiou, Andreas Pitsillidis and Alexandra Pampouka.

The AZINEΣ library project is supported by the Cultural Services of MoEC

Idea / Organization / Curation: Lefteris Εconomou Cultural Foundation

When March 12 -24

Where Garage, Ammochostou 16, 1016 Nicosia

Opening hours:

Tuesday—Saturday 17:00–20:00

Duration: 3 hours

