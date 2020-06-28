News Local Zero Covid-19 cases on Sunday

Coronavirus: Another nine test positive

The Health Ministry said on Sunday that out of 1,059 tests no new Coronavirus cases were found. Therefore, the total number of cases remains at 994.

The following tests were carried out, all with negative result:

  • 133 from the programme of 10,000 employees who returned to work as part of phase 2 and 3 of the reopening of the economy
  • 120 from private initiative
  • 8 from tracing of contacts of already confirmed cases
  • 106 from hospital labs
  • 181 from referrals of personal doctors and checks of special groups through public health clinics
  • 511 from passengers and repatriates

In addition, one patient with Covid-19 is being treated at the Famagusta referral hospital.

By Josephine Koumettou
