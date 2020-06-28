Zero Covid-19 cases on Sunday

The Health Ministry said on Sunday that out of 1,059 tests no new Coronavirus cases were found. Therefore, the total number of cases remains at 994.

The following tests were carried out, all with negative result:

133 from the programme of 10,000 employees who returned to work as part of phase 2 and 3 of the reopening of the economy

120 from private initiative

8 from tracing of contacts of already confirmed cases

106 from hospital labs

181 from referrals of personal doctors and checks of special groups through public health clinics

511 from passengers and repatriates