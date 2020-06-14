Update: Three test positive for coronavirus, total now 983

Three people have tested positive for coronavirus, the Health Ministry said on Sunday, updating its earlier announcement in which it had said that no new cases had been reported.

The ministry said that 58 additional tests were completed late on Sunday afternoon from repatriations. Three positive cases were reported. Protocols have been activated regarding tracing of close contacts.

Two of the three cases had returned from London yesterday. The third is a crew member who was tested as part of regular tests of crew members and had returned to Cyprus on a flight from Greece yesterday.

This brings the total number of tests today to 1252 and the total number of positive cases in Cyprus to 983.

Earlier the ministry had announced the following results from 1194 tests, all with zero results:

Tracing of contacts of confirmed cases (42 tests)

Repatriations (331 tests)

Referrals from personal doctors and special groups through public health offices (153 tests)

Programme of 10,000 employees in hair salons and catering (256 tests)

Programme of 20,000 pupils teachers and other school staff (141 tests)

Hospital labs (133 tests)

Private initiative (191 tests).

In addition there are two coronavirus patients at the referral hospital. Two patients remain intubated in the ICU at Nicosia General Hospital.