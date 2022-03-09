Zelensky addresses nation as Russia’s offensive enters day 14

NewsWorldZelensky addresses nation as Russia's offensive enters day 14

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the nation as Russia’s war on Ukraine enters its fourteenth day on Wednesday, March 9.

Russia’s war on Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24, has drawn international condemnation, led to financial sanctions on Moscow, and spurred an exodus of global companies from Russia.

At least 474 civilians have been killed and 864 others injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war on Feb. 24, according to UN figures.

More than 2 million people have also fled to neighboring countries as of Tuesday, the UN Refugee Agency said.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
