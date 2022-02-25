NewsWorldZelenskiy says 137 Ukrainians killed in Russian invasion

Zelenskiy says 137 Ukrainians killed in Russian invasion

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday (February 24) night said 137 civilians and military personnel had been killed so far in the Russian invasion of his country.

He got emotional and called them “heroes.”

Zelenskiy also said hundreds more have been wounded. He added that despite Russia’s claim to be attacking only military targets, civilian sites have also been struck.

Furthermore, Zelenskiy said European leaders were afraid to lay out the path for Ukraine’s NATO membership. “Today, I have asked 27 European leaders whether Ukraine will be in NATO. I have asked directly – everyone is afraid, no one answers.” he said.

(Reuters)

