Zelenskiy offers Putin to sit down and talk

Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb 25, 2022 (EYEPRESS) – Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses the country:

(1) “I’d like to address the Russian President again. Fighting is going on in the entire territory of Ukraine. Let’s sit down for talks to put a stop to people dying.”

(2) “Europe has enough powers to stop this aggression. What we are waiting from European countries for is the cessation of visas for Russians, disconnection from SWIFT, full isolation of Russia, withdrawal of ambassadors, the oil embargo, closure of the airspace. Today everything should be on the table, because it’s about the threat to us, all of us, to the entire Europe.”

(3) “When bombs fall on Kyiv, it happens in Europe, not just in Ukraine. It’s happening in Europe, not only in Ukraine. When missiles kill our people, it’s the death of Europeans. I Demand greater security for Europe, greater protection for Ukraine as part of a democratic world.”

(Reuters)