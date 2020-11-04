Things to do Whats On Zara’s online store in Cyprus goes live today

Zara launches online sales in Cyprus today. With this launch, Zara is marking a new milestone in the steady expansion of its fully integrated store and online model across the universe of markets in which the Inditex Group does business. Zara.com/cy will offer online shoppers in Cyprus the full range of women, men and kids’ collections available in the market’s Zara stores, starting with the Autumn Winter 2020 Collection.

Available in English language, Zara.com/cy has been designed to provide a user-friendly online shopping experience. The idea is for customers to be able to interact with the brand intuitively by browsing the various product sections and categories. The website is configured to enable shopping from any mobile device and from any of the browsers available in the markets in which Zara has established an online presence.

Customers can also avail of the new online sales platform by using the Zara app (available for IOS and Android). To facilitate the online shopping experience, the mobile website and Zara app have different categories (“Zara SRPLS”, “New in”, “Collection”, “The Custom Colour Collection”, “Lingerie” and “Edited”, among others) to bring the latest looks, trends and stories together on the home page.

With this fully integrated model, customers may choose to receive purchased items from the online store directly to their home or in a store of their choice. Collecting from a Zara store is free. Standard home delivery and drop point cost EUR 3.95 and is free of charge for purchases of over EUR 50.00. Estimated times for all delivery methods range between 7 and 9 working days in the main areas. When exchanging or returning purchased items, shoppers have the choice of returns online or at their most convenient store within a 30-day period.

Zara customers in Cyprus will be able to use the same customer service channels already available in their home market: chats and Social Media to resolve any transaction-related enquiries or incidents in English language. Customer service channels will be available from Monday to Friday from 9.30 am to 8.00 pm and Saturday from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm. Customers can also communicate with Zara via the brand’s social network profiles.

About Zara

Part of the Inditex Group, the essence of the Zara fashion brand is summed up by the attributes that similarly define its stores: beauty, clarity, functionality and sustainability. Founded in Spain in 1975, its collections are currently sold over an integrated platform of stores and online with a reach of more than 200 markets.

In addition to Zara, Inditex has other commercial formats: Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho and Zara Home with commercial presence in the market. Currently, the Group has 7,337 stores worldwide, 38 of which are in Cyprus.

By gavriella
