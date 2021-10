MihoArt Gallery and the Association of Mediterranean Artists are pleased to present Yury Peshkov’s 1st Solo Exhibition “Bringing Cyprus to You…”.

The paintings are executed using the “Dry Brush” technique and expressing the lightness and warmth of his artworks, as well as his love for Cyprus. The presented exhibition invites you to take a journey around the island of Cyprus and appreciate its beauty and originality.

When October 23-October 30

Where MihoArt Gallery & Studio

Location

Facebook

Tel 25 342535