Insider Economy yprus trade deficit declines in January – August 2020, affected by Covid-19

yprus trade deficit declines in January – August 2020, affected by Covid-19

Cyprus’ trade deficit for the period of January – August 2020 declined by an annual 11.5%, with trade affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to data published by the Statistical Service of Cyprus (Cystat), the trade deficit amounted to €2,875.1 mn in January – August 2020 compared to €3,248.2 mn in the corresponding period of 2019.

Total imports of goods (from EU Member States and from third countries) in January – August 2020 amounted to €4,828.8 mn compared to €5,438.4 mn in January – August 2019, recording a decrease of 11.2%, Cystat said.

Total exports of goods (to EU Member States and to third countries) in January – August 2020 reached €1,953.7 mn compared to €2,190.2 mn in the same period of 2019, registering a decrease of 10.8%.

According to Cystat, the European Union was the main source of supply of goods to Cyprus with a share of €2,880.2 mn of total imports, while imports from all other European countries totalled €537.4 mn in January – August 2020. Imports from the rest of the world amounted to €1,411.2 mn.

Exports to the European Union accounted for €594.2 mn, while exports to all other European countries for €202.6 mn in January – August 2020. Exports to the rest of the world amounted to €1,156.9 mn.

(CNA)

By gavriella
Previous articleCyprus, Slovakia FM’s discuss Turkey’s provocations in Varosha and EEZ
Next articleNegative record of confirmed COVID-19 cases from rapid tests in Fanagusta

Top Stories

Local

State Health Organization: 170 nurses hired

gavriella -
The State Health Services Organization (OKYpY) noted that so far 170 nurses have been asked to sign contracts. This was said in reply to...
Read more
Local

Negative record of confirmed COVID-19 cases from rapid tests in Fanagusta

gavriella -
Famagusta seems to have a negative record of confirmed COVID-19 cases found by antigen rabid tests, compared to other towns. From 16 November, when the...
Read more
Economy

yprus trade deficit declines in January – August 2020, affected by Covid-19

gavriella -
Cyprus’ trade deficit for the period of January – August 2020 declined by an annual 11.5%, with trade affected by the coronavirus pandemic. According to...
Read more
Local

Cyprus, Slovakia FM’s discuss Turkey’s provocations in Varosha and EEZ

gavriella -
Turkey’s escalating provocations in relation to Varosha, as well as in Cyprus’s EEZ and maritime zones, has been discussed between Cyprus Foreign Minister Nicos...
Read more
Local

40-year-old missing from Nicosia (PHOTO)

gavriella -
Police are looking for 40-year old Parminder VIRDI from India, who has been reported missing from the house where he is working in Nicosia...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Economy

Cyprus’ proposals for EU Recovery and Resilience Facility to be finalised next week

Josephine Koumettou -
Cyprus’ plan of proposals to receive about €968 million of funding from the European Union Recovery and Resilience Facility - Next Generation EU will...
Read more
Economy

Cyprus first EU member-state to exploit SURE financing, FinMin says

gavriella -
Cyprus was the first EU member-state to benefit from low cost financing by the SURE facility (Support to mitigate Unemployment Risks in an Emergency) to protect...
Read more
Economy

Cyprus wins in actual practise the trust of investment funds

Andreas Nicolaides -
MUFG Investor Services, in the context of the International Funds Summit, announced the expansion of its operations in the country. The 6th International Funds Summit,...
Read more
Economy

European Commission: Cyprus still experiencing excessive macroeconomic imbalances

gavriella -
The European Commission concluded today that Cyprus is still experiencing excessive macroeconomic imbalances, in particular involving a very high share of non-performing loans that...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros