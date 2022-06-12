NewsLocalYouth dumps cocaine as he flees anti-drug squad in Larnaca

Youth dumps cocaine as he flees anti-drug squad in Larnaca

Police arrest three for allegedly dealing drugs in Paphos school

 

Two youths were caught yesterday in possession of cocaine and cannabis and the arrests were not without incident, as one of the men attempted to flee and police gave chase.

Following a tip off, the anti-drug squad secured a search warrant for a Larnaca district property.

As they entered the property, one of the suspects, a 26 year old, run off, but did not manage to get far. As he fled, the man dumped a nylon bag containing more than 20 grams of cocaine in 31 packages.

A second man at the property, aged 21 was found in possession of almost 20 grams of cannabis.

They were arrested and remanded in custody, as the Larnaca anti-drug unit are investigating.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleMassive Mari blaze still burning as residents advised to stay home, cutting tool caused fire
Next articleUkraine says still controls Sievierodonetsk plant sheltering hundreds

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros