Youth dumps cocaine as he flees anti-drug squad in Larnaca

Two youths were caught yesterday in possession of cocaine and cannabis and the arrests were not without incident, as one of the men attempted to flee and police gave chase.

Following a tip off, the anti-drug squad secured a search warrant for a Larnaca district property.

As they entered the property, one of the suspects, a 26 year old, run off, but did not manage to get far. As he fled, the man dumped a nylon bag containing more than 20 grams of cocaine in 31 packages.

A second man at the property, aged 21 was found in possession of almost 20 grams of cannabis.

They were arrested and remanded in custody, as the Larnaca anti-drug unit are investigating.