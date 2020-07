A 21 year old man was arrested after he was caught doing 187 km per hour on the Larnaca-Kophinou highway on Sunday evening. The speed limit is 100 km per hour.

He was taken to the police station and charged in writing to appear in court on a later date.

Moreover, there were two moped collisions in the Famagusta district yesterday involving underage drivers aged 17 and 15 respectively.

Neither driver had a licence or were wearing a helmet. They sustained injuries and have been hospitalised.