Youngest patient at Covid Reference Hospital is 25

The youngest patient currently being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, operating as a coronavirus reference hospital, is just 25 years old, Amalia Hadjiyianni, Scientific Director of the Famagusta and Larnaca hospitals, said, once again urging people to take advantage of the opportunity given to them and get vaccinated.

She added that currently there are 41 Covid patients at the hospital, including six who are in the Increased Care Unit. The average age of the patients is 55.

In reply to a relevant question, Amalia Hadjiyianni said that from the patients only two had received the first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19.

Asked to explain the increase of positive to 2.10% of the confirmed cases in the district of Famagusta, she said that this is mainly due to the fact that we have entered the tourist period and both Cypriots and foreign tourists accumulate in restaurants and nightclubs. At the same time, the Delta variant is transmitted more easily.

She added that due to the lockdown the people needed to go out and have a holiday. However, she noted, this should have taken place with safety both for them and for the others, by respecting the health restriction measures.

Mrs. Hadjiyianni appealed to everyone to respect the announcements of the Health Ministry and of the scientists, meaning mask, antiseptic, and distance.

Regarding vaccinations against Covid, she said the program proceeds smoothly and the people have started responding to the appeals of the state.