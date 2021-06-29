Youngest patient at Covid Reference Hospital is 20

The youngest patient currently being treated at the Famagusta General, operating as a coronavirus reference hospital, is just 20 years old, Amalia Hadjiyianni, Scientific Director of the Famagusta and Larnaca hospitals, said urging people to use the “weapon and privilege” provided by the state and get vaccinated.

She added that currently there are 26 Covid patients at the hospital, included four in the Increased Care Unit. The average age of the patients have been reduced to 49.

She also said that the occupancy of the Reference Hospital is currently around 25% since in the last two days there have been seven admissions.

In reply to a relevant question, Amalia Hadjiyianni said that the ongoing increase of confirmed cases is due to the increased percentage of positivity found in the community as well as to the active chains of transmission. However, she noted that the biggest problem are the young people who have not been vaccinated.