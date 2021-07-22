Youngest patient at Covid Reference Hospital is 19

Some 72 patients are currently being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, operating as a coronavirus reference hospital, the youngest one being just 19 years old, Amalia Hadjiyianni, Scientific Director of the Famagusta and Larnaca hospitals, said.

She added that out of these 72 Covid patients at the hospital, six are in the Increased Care Unit. The average age of the patients is 55.

Asked about the increased admission of patients to the hospitals, Amalia Hadjiyianni said that this reflects the increased percentage of positivity of the cases in the community. As she said, with 1,000 confirmed cases on a daily basis it is natural to have more people in hospitals.

She also praised the hospital staff who have been working for 16 months now trying to provide the best health services possible.

Amalia Hadjiyianni also sent a message to the younger generation to respect the protection measures, meaning mask, antiseptic, and distance and get vaccinated.