Younger people intubated in ICUs

Amalia Hadjiyianni, Scientific Director of the Famagusta and Larnaca hospitals, has said that among the patients who are intubated in the ICUs of the Famagusta General Hospital, which is operating as a coronavirus reference hospital, are people aged 35, 39, and 46 who have been infected by Covid-19.

Hadjiyianni said that currently there are 65 patients at the Reference Hospital, including nine in the Increased Care Unit. The youngest patient is 24 years old and the oldest is 90. The patients’ median age is 59 years.

According to Amalia Hadjiyianni, thre are admissions every day while people are also dismissed. She added that there are people younger than 50 who are intubated. Out of the 65 patients currently being treated at the Hospital only six have been vaccinated, four with the first dose and two fully.

In reply to a relevant questions, she said that the condition of the patients in the ICUis very serious while there are people who had to be intubated. She pointed out that if these patients had been vaccinated they would not have been intubated.

Referring to the Delta variant, she said that it is more transmissible and called upon citizens to get vaccinated adding that the Walk-In vaccination centers are convenient since no prior appointment is needed for inoculations