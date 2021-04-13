NewsLocalYounger ages get the chance for vaccination appointments

Younger ages get the chance for vaccination appointments

The Health Ministry’s vaccination plan is proceeding with younger ages, while at regular interval other older age groups get the chance to schedule their appointments if they have not done so.

According to the relevant announcement, the reason this practice is followed, in addition to the technical problem that emerged, is to give the chance to younger ages to proceed with vaccination.

At the same time, people of older age have several changes to get an appointment.

Citizens who have access to the Vaccination Portal are urged to schedule their appointments with the vaccinations that are available when it is their turn.

By gavriella
