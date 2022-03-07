Young woman’s car falls down eight meter cliff

A young woman got away with light injuries when the car she was driving fell down an eight meter cliff in the early hours.

The accident happened on the Gourri-Kalo Chorio road outside Nicosia, when she lost control of the vehicle under as yet unidentified circumstances and fell down the cliff.

Following a fire service and police search and rescue, the car was spotted at the cliff.

She was found in a state of shock, freed from the wreckage and rushed to the Nicosia General, where doctors found she had suffered light injuries.

An investigation on the circumstances of the accident is on-going.