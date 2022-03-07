NewsLocalYoung woman's car falls down eight meter cliff

Young woman’s car falls down eight meter cliff

Fire in Lythrodontas village

 

A young woman got away with light injuries when the car she was driving fell down an eight meter cliff in the early hours.

The accident happened on the Gourri-Kalo Chorio road outside Nicosia, when she lost control of the vehicle under as yet unidentified circumstances and fell down the cliff.

Following a fire service and police search and rescue, the car was spotted at the cliff.

She was found in a state of shock, freed from the wreckage and rushed to the Nicosia General, where doctors found she had suffered light injuries.

An investigation on the circumstances of the accident is on-going.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleSix people injured on provincial road outside Nicosia
Next articleRussia will stop ‘in a moment’ if Ukraine meets terms – Kremlin

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros