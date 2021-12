A young woman hit by Covid-19 gave birth to a seven-month premature baby at the Nicosia General Hospital and was immediately intubated and taken into ICU.

According to information, the baby was immediately taken to the Makarion hospital where it is hospitalized in an incubator while the mother remains in the ICU.

The mother, according to the same information, had a cesarean to have the baby so that she would be able to receive the necessary treatment. The baby is well.