Young students respond to Health Ministry’s measures

The Education Ministry appears to be satisfied with the compliance of primary school students to the new measures decided for schools in order to contain the pandemic. Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou said that data indicates that children have rapid tests and go to school in their masks, referring to a compliance of approximately 98%.

Regarding absences of children due to non-compliance with the measures, Prodromou said they have been limited in recent days and as a result on Monday there were only 1.93% of such cases.

Once again, Prodromou noted that the government’s target is to keep schools open and safe and that the recent Decree is aiming to protect the children’s health.