NewsLocalYoung pregnant woman with Covid-19 intubated at Nicosia General Hospital

Young pregnant woman with Covid-19 intubated at Nicosia General Hospital

A 22-year-old pregnant woman infected with Covid-19 is now intubated at Nicosia General Hospital, Philenews reported on Wednesday adding that the case is shocking.

To start with, this is the first case of a woman of this young age who had to be intubated after recording a severe respiratory failure. The 22-year-old is in the 18th week of her pregnancy.

At the same time, pressure on public hospitals is on the rise especially because the number of new patients who have to be admitted in intensive care units and even intubated increases alarmingly.

The number of new coronavirus cases in Cyprus was in the three digits for days now and, on Tuesday, the Health Ministry reported a record-high with them surging past 1,000.

Tuesday’s figure of 1,081 cases was the highest single-day count since the holiday island recorded its first cases of coronavirus in March 2020.

After a lull from May to mid-June, positive cases began to climb rapidly, attributed to the spread of the Delta variant of the virus.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleMasks to remain mandatory on London transport after national rule easing
Next articleNational Council meets to focus on imminent Turkish threats of Varosha partial opening

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros