News Local Young People wanted in relation with incidents in Limassol arrested

Young People wanted in relation with incidents in Limassol arrested

Two young men wanted by the Police in relation with the incidents that took place at the Limassol coastal front after a protest against corruption have been arrested. The one is a 16 and is a Greek national and the other one is 17 and is from Russia. They are being interrogated but refuse any involvement in the incidents.

Another seven persons have been arrested by the Police for the incidents but the Limassol District Court decided they had to be released because they were all arrested far from the scene and there was no testimony connecting them to the crime.

Read More: Police find new evidence regarding incidents in Limassol

(philenews)

By gavriella
Previous articlePresident to announce measures aiming to combat corruption next week
Next articleTourist revenues plunge by 87.3% in January – August

Top Stories

World

Seismologists warn of strong aftershocks to follow Samos earthquake

gavriella -
Seismologists warned that people should expect a series of strong aftershocks to follow the 6.7 Richter earthquake that hit the island of Samos and...
Read more
Local

33-year-old arrested for stealing dogs

gavriella -
A 33-year-old man from Larnaca has been arrested in connection with a case of stealing animals. According to the police an arrest warrant was pending...
Read more
Local

Famagusta Municipality to launch campaign to raise awareness about Varosha

gavriella -
Famagusta Municipality will launch a campaign to raise awareness with a view to achieve the termination of the Turkish activities in the fenced-off city...
Read more
World

4 rescued from debris after earthquake in Turkey’s Aegean region

gavriella -
A magnitude 6.6 earthquake jolted Turkey's Aegean region on Friday (Oct.30), according to the nation’s disaster agency. The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said...
Read more
Local

71-year-old wanted for securing money under false pretenses (PHOTO)

gavriella -
Police are looking for information that could help locate Kyriakos Theophanous, 71, from Limassol. An arrest warrant is pending against him regarding a case...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

33-year-old arrested for stealing dogs

gavriella -
A 33-year-old man from Larnaca has been arrested in connection with a case of stealing animals. According to the police an arrest warrant was pending...
Read more
Local

Famagusta Municipality to launch campaign to raise awareness about Varosha

gavriella -
Famagusta Municipality will launch a campaign to raise awareness with a view to achieve the termination of the Turkish activities in the fenced-off city...
Read more
Local

71-year-old wanted for securing money under false pretenses (PHOTO)

gavriella -
Police are looking for information that could help locate Kyriakos Theophanous, 71, from Limassol. An arrest warrant is pending against him regarding a case...
Read more
Local

President to announce measures aiming to combat corruption next week

gavriella -
Cyprus President, Nicos Anastasiades, said on Friday that he will announce next week measures with regard to issues related to combating corruption. In statements in...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros