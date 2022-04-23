Young people insult and throw stones at policemen

Early this morning, members of the Police were called to a community of Larnaca, since there were two sources of fire in a field. Members of the Fire Service were already there trying to put out the fires.

When the policemen arrived on the spot, some young people from the Church started throwing stones and to insult the policemen.

When the policemen approached the young men, the latter fled but the policemen managed to arrest one of them, who has been imprisoned.

The Police are investigating the causes of the two fires.