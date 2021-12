Last night, the Police stopped a car on a Limassol road for check. The car was driven by a 23-year-old and with him was a 26-year-old. Following a search, the policemen found in the car 49 bills of 200 euros which seemed to be counterfeit, as well as several tools used for breaking into buildings.

Following further investigations, it was ascertained that the car’s license plates were stolen from Famagusta district.

The two young men have been arrested and the Police continue the investigations.