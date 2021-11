Members of the police who were on patrol, yesterday stopped to check a car with six people in it, in an area of Larnaca.

Specifically in the car were a 23-year-old man, a 21-year-old co-driver, and another four people.

From further examinations it was ascertained that the two young men were assisting the four to enter illegally into the territory of the Republic of Cyprus.

The Police issued arrest warrants against the two and continue the investigations.