Members of the Police found the 20-year-old man who had been missing from the Athalassa Hospital in Nicosia since 23 January 2021.

The man is Theodoros Topouzides from Greece. The Police had released his photo aiming to collect information that would help his location.

The man was yesterday found in Famagusta district and was led back to Athalassa Hospital.

(philenews)