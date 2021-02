A young man trying to hang washed clothes fell from a height of about four metres into an uncovered area of ​​an apartment building in the centre of coastal Paphos.

He suffered fractures in various parts of his body and is hospitalized in Paphos Hospital, police also said on Monday.

The accident took place on Sunday evening and police investigations are ongoing to pinpoint the circumstances behind it.

The Fire Brigade had to be called in to drag the injured young man out of the uncovered area.