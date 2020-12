Famagusta District Court has sentenced a 27-year-old man to five months in prison after finding him guilty for assault with actual bodily harm of two police officers and for resistance to legal arrest.

Police said on Thursday the 27-year-old attacked the officers on November 16 after they had informed him of a detention and deportation order against him.

He was inside the premises of Famagusta district’s foreigners and immigration police service at the time of the attack.