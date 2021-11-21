Young man injured after fight in the center of Nicosia

Early this morning a fight among three people occured outside a nightclub in Nicosia.

According to information, the Police was notified about the fight and hurried to the spot where a man and a woman were found injured. It was ascertained that earlier there had been a fight with a third person, a 23-year-old American basketball player of a Cypriot team.

The American is seriously injured and is currently intubated in the ICU of the Nicosia General Hospital.

The Police investigations are in progress and they are expected to examine the cameras in the area to find out what happened.