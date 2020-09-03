Young man in custody in connection with child pornography

Paphos district court has remanded in custody for eight days a 21-year-old man in connection with possession and distribution of child pornographic material.

Police arrested the young man late on Tuesday after a tip off from Europol, Philenews also reported.

Audiovisual material with sexual abuse of minors had been posted on a social networking platform linked with an email address of the suspect.

Police also said an initial search on his confiscated mobile phone found five videos with images of child pornography. And that further laboratory tests will be carried out.