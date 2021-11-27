Young man dies, second in critical condition after head-on car collision in Paphos

Charalambos Charalambous, 23, from Argaka, died instantly and a second man, 21, was critically injured in an early morning car crash on the Prodromi to Latsi road in Paphos.

Charalambous was the co-driver of the first car in the head-on collision, police also said on Saturday.

The 18-year-old driver of the second car is in stable condition and police have already taken alcotest samples from him.

Preliminary examination of the scene showed that none of the passengers in the two vehicles had been wearing their seatbelts.