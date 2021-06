Regarding the case of the counterfeit 20-euro bills, the young man arrested by the Police confessed that he had imported the bills from an online platform.

Following investigations, the Police discovered outside his house 26 bills of 20 euros and 25 bills of 5 euros.

Moreover, due to the testimony, a warrant has been issued against a 20-year-old foreigner.

