Young Greek woman attacked with probably sulphuric acid in central Athens

Greek police are currently investigating a shocking case of a 26-year-old woman being attacked with probably sulphuric acid in central Athens around midnight on Sunday.

This is what SKAI TV said on Tuesday, bringing back memories of the 35-year-old victim, Ioanna Paliospyrou, who was left disfigured by the sulfuric acid tossed into her face a year ago. The attack by another woman was apparently spurred by jealousy.

On Sunday, a car stopped next to the new victim and after a man came out of it he grabbed and immobilized her ad then put a handkerchief or cotton ball on her face.

This was soaked in caustic liquid, probably slightly diluted sulphuric acid, that the young woman said burnt her. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment, police also said.

 

By Annie Charalambous
