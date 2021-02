Police arrested a 20-year-old Greek Cypriot driver going as fast as almost twice the legal speed limit on the Nicosia-Larnaca highway, near Koshi.

He was doing 197 kilometres per hour when he was stopped on Saturday evening.

The legal speed limit is 100 Kms.

He was charged in writing and released while Aradippou police continue with investigations into the case, according to Philenews.