YKAN finds more than 10 kilos of cannabis, amount of 17,695 euros

The Anti-Narcotics Unit (YKAN) yesterday found and confiscated in Limassol a large quantity of cannabis, exceeding 10 kilos.

Two people aged 29 and 41, have been arrested and are in custody regarding the case.

Following successive searches at the vehicle and various premises related to the two persons arrested, YKAN members found and confiscated more than 10 kilos of cannabis, 17,695 euros and a large quantity of tax-free cigarettes. The Customs and Excise Department has been notified about the cigarettes.

The Limassol section of YKAN is investigating the case.