Atmospheric room in an old stone building representative of the architecture of one of the area’s most beautiful villages. The pergola in the back garden offers shade for tasty summer enjoyment. The menu has a choice of dishes including roasts, casseroles and all time international favourites such as chicken Kiev and steak Diane.

Address: 11 Georgiou Kleanthous , 8573, Kathikas, Paphos Tel: +357 26633353 Open: Friday-Wednesday lunch, afternoon, evening Price: €20 – €25