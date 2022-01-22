Yellow warnings issued for extreme weather conditions

Cyprus braces for extremely strong winds on Sunday, with the Meteorology Department issuing a yellow warning valid from 05:00 to 17:00 hours local time.

“Near gale westerly winds force 7 Beaufort are expected to affect the windward mountainous and inland areas at times, while gale force westerly winds force 8 Beaufort will be affecting the windward coastal areas at times,” the warning said.

An earlier extreme weather yellow warning valid until Sunday afternoon said that isolated thunderstorms are to affect mainly the western and southern parts of the island.

Rain rates are anticipated to range between 35 and 50 millimetres per hour.

The Meteorology Department had previously said the effects of the Elpis weather system which is battering Greece since Friday will be felt in Cyprus from Saturday evening with the cold snap due to hit the island on Sunday.