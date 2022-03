The Cyprus Department of Meteorology has issued a yellow warning over very strong to gale-force winds.

The warning is valid till 15:00 on Thursday.

Very strong to near gale southwesterly to westerly winds force 6 to 7 Beaufort are expected to affect some mountainous and inland at times, it said.

Moreover, similar direction gale-force winds force 8 Beaufort with gusts locally of 9 Beaufort will be affecting the west, the north and the south coastal area at times, it added.