Yellow warning issued for heavy storms tomorrow

The Genesis weather system carrying showers and hail is set to peak in Cyprus and the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for heavy storms expected across the island for most of the day tomorrow.

The warning comes into effect at 11 in the morning lasting through to seven in the evening.

There will be isolated heavy storms at intervals around most of Cyprus with the rain estimated at 35-50 millimeters per hour, with the possibility of hail.

Genesis is not expected to subside before Thursday, passing through by the weekend.