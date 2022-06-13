NewsLocalYellow warning issued for heavy storms tomorrow

Yellow warning issued for heavy storms tomorrow

Storms
Storms

 

The Genesis weather system carrying showers and hail is set to peak in Cyprus and the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for heavy storms expected across the island for most of the day tomorrow.

The warning comes into effect at 11 in the morning lasting through to seven in the evening.

There will be isolated heavy storms at intervals around most of Cyprus with the rain estimated at 35-50 millimeters per hour, with the possibility of hail.

Genesis is not expected to subside before Thursday, passing through by the weekend.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleSri Lankan admits to fatal hit and run in Pafos, says he was too afraid to stop
Next articleWe don’t bow to threats, Nicosia responds to Cavusoglu

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros