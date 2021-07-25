NewsLocalYellow warning for thunderstorms today as well

Yellow warning for thunderstorms today as well

Scattered rain and thunderstorms expected after midday

The Meteorlogical Service has issued a yellow warning for isolated heavy thunderstorms that may affect mountainous and inland areas and shower rates that will range between 35 and 50 millimeters per hour.

The warning is valid from 13:00 until 17:00

By gavriella
