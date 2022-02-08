NewsLocalYellow warning for thunderstorms

Yellow warning for thunderstorms

Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms

Heavy thunderstorms will affect areas in Cyprus from 22.00 on Tuesday until 16.00 on Wednesday, according to a yellow warning issued by the Department of Meteorology on Tuesday.

By gavriella
Previous articleGradual increase of flights from and to Pafos airport expected in February
Next articleDam of Asprokremmos overflows due to heavy rains

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros