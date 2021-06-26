NewsLocalYellow warning for temperatures over 40

Yellow warning for temperatures over 40

The Meteorological Department issued a yellow warning for temperatures over 40 from today at 23:00 until tomorrow at 17:00.

Tonight the temperature will reach 26 and tomorrow will reach 40 in certain areas.

By gavriella
