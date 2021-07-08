Yellow warning for temperatures around 40 C

Authorities on Thursday issued a new yellow warning for extreme high temperatures effective from 13:00 on Friday until 17:00 the same day.

Specifically, authorities warned about temperatures around 40 C inland.

Details on the weather:

Low pressure is affecting the area.

Tonight the weather will be fine. Early in the morning fog is expected locally mainly in the eastern and south-eastern areas. Winds will be mainly western to northerweaster 3 to 4 Beaufort. The temperature will be 23 C inland, 24 C at the coast and 18 C on the mountains.

Tomorrow the weather will be fine with increased clouds mainly on the mountains

Winds will be mainly southwestern to northerweaster 3 to 4 Beaufort. The temperature will rise to around 40 C inland, 34 C at the southern coast, 31 C at the northern coast and 30 C on the mountains.

During the weekend the weather will be mainly fine with local clouds that might result in isolated rain on the mountain.