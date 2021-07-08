NewsLocalYellow warning for temperatures around 40 C

Yellow warning for temperatures around 40 C

Authorities on Thursday issued a new yellow warning for extreme high temperatures effective from 13:00 on Friday until 17:00 the same day.

Specifically, authorities warned about temperatures around 40 C inland.

Details on the weather:

Low pressure is affecting the area.

Tonight the weather will be fine. Early in the morning fog is expected locally mainly in the eastern and south-eastern areas. Winds will be mainly western to northerweaster 3 to 4 Beaufort. The temperature will be 23 C inland, 24 C at the coast and 18 C on the mountains.

Tomorrow the weather will be fine with increased clouds mainly on the mountains

Winds will be mainly southwestern to northerweaster 3 to 4 Beaufort. The temperature will rise to around 40 C inland, 34 C at the southern coast, 31 C at the northern coast and 30 C on the mountains.

During the weekend the weather will be mainly fine with local clouds that might result in isolated rain on the mountain.

By gavriella
Previous articleFrench nightclubs to reopen amid Delta variant up-tempo spread

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros