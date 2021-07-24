Yellow warning for strong thunderstorms

The Meteorological Service issued a yellow warning for isolated heavy thunderstorms that may affect mountainous and inland areas and shower rates that will range between 35 and 50 millimeters per hour.

The warning is valid from 13:00 today until 17:00

Generally the weather today will be fine with local clouds and fog early in the morning.

The winds will be southwesterly to northwesterly 3 to 4 Beaufort.

The temperature will be 36 C inland, 31 C at western coasts, 33 C to remaining coasts and 27 C on the mountains.