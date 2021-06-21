Yellow warning for showers and storms on Holy Spirit day

Showers, isolated storms and even hail make up the outlook on the Holy Spirit (‘kataklysmos’-Cataclysm) holiday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for stormy weather from 12 noon to six in the afternoon.

Local showers and isolated storms are expected from midday onwards mostly over the mountains and certain inland areas, with the possibility of hail in the areas of the storms.

Winds started out light southeasterly to southwesterly and will gradually be turning moderate force four, southwesterly to northwesterly and in southern coastal regions, strong force four to five and force six in the areas of the storms, over slight to moderate seas.

Temperatures will rise to 33 degrees Celsius inland, 27 in western coastal regions, 30 in the rest of the coastal areas and 24 over the mountains.

Low cloud and thin mist this evening, with northwesterly to northeasterly winds, turning light southeasterly in some areas, force three, over calm to slight seas.

Temperatures will drop to 18 degrees Celsius inland, 19 in coastal regions and 13 over the mountains.

Isolated showers are also expected on Tuesday, with the low pressure system gradually moving away from Cyprus by Thursday.